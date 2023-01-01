Black men have caught a lot of flack in recent months as details of the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continued to unfold, and up to the announcement of Lanez’s guilty verdict. Many have voiced their concern over the fact that they don’t believe the brothers have been vocal enough in their support of the Black woman rapper. But the truth is that many have indeed spoken up, including actor Hosea Chanchez.

Chanchez, most known for his role on comedy series, “The Game,” is the latest Black male celebrity to come to Thee Stallion’s defense, stating that had this been Kylie Jenner, she wouldn’t have had to ever convince anyone that she was shot.



“MEGAN PETE – using her real name because she’s a real human being not a prop or a stallion, she’s a black woman who was assaulted by a man,” Chanchez wrote on Instagram. “After hearing the 911 call and the jail call, my heart further bleeds for this woman. Imagine being shot multiple times and then protecting the shooter by lying for him (the logic behind that alone is mind blowing to me).”



Advertisement

He continued, “The amount of trauma and damage she’s faced through the assault, judgment and callousness by her own people is sad. The amount of black women & men who didn’t & still don’t believe her is sickening.



Yes – there are inconsistencies, which is normal cuz clearly Kylie got everyone blackout drunk upon entering her home that night. I Guarantee you this, if this had happen to KYLIE that night she wouldn’t have to convince anyone she was shot and by who? Never!! Megan will have a long road to becoming healthy and whole again.”



Chanchez is right. Megan has much healing to do. In the past few years, we’ve witnessed the young artist lose her mother, her grandmother just two weeks later, and fight for justice in two high profile court cases. The first of which of course involves the shooting that took place in the summer of 2020 in which Tory Lanez has been recently found guilty. And the second, a countersuit against her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment.



Chanchez ended his note stating, “However, One things clear to me, God has his hand over her life because I don’t know many HUMANS who can navigate some of what she’s been through in her life and still crack a smile. “Protect Black Women” has become a popular hashtag in our community, but we have to actuallv do the work for it to matter! #GOD #ProtectBlackWomen #IStandWithMegan #StopAssaultPeriod”



Advertisement

Thank you, sir. We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

