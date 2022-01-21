In the most unsurprising news of the day, The Fugees have canceled their upcoming reunion tour. In all seriousness, Variety reports the hip hop trio, Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean, announced the news on the group’s Instagram page.



“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” the group wrote. “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”

In recent weeks, multiple tours and events have been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge. However, there are also reports that ticket sales haven’t been as brisk as expected.



The Fugees announced their first tour in 25 years after reuniting at a Sept. 22 concert at Pier 17 in New York. Once again unsurprisingly, the trio only played seven songs after going on three and a half hours late.

Hmmm, wonder why people wouldn’t want to spend their hard earned money on Fugees tickets? It’s a real mystery.

The tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of “The Score,” was set to kick off Nov. 2 at the United Center in Chicago, travel across the U.S., then wrap up in Africa, in Nigeria and Ghana.

In October, the group posted a message announcing that the tour had been moved, writing, “Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th anniversary tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”

Yes, Covid-19 obviously was the major factor in this cancellation, but let’s be honest, did anyone really think this tour was ever going to happen?

Guess, we’ll just go back to listening to the album and watching old performances on YouTube for another 25 years.