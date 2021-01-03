Florida Man Formerly Known as 'Dr. Love' Arrested Again on Fraud Related Shenanigans

Malachi Love-Robinson Photo : Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office ( AP )

Malachi Love-Robinson, the Florida man who spent much of his teenage years posing as a medical doctor, is again in trouble with the law.



According to police records obtained by CNN, 23-year-old Love-Robinson is now facing charges of grand theft and fraud related to allegations he stole from his employer.

From CNN:

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Delray Beach Police Department, Love-Robinson, a contracted employee for a shipping broker, is accused of stealing from his employer in early 2020 by rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts, causing a total loss of $10,129.81. According to the affidavit, Love-Robinson’s employer showed police screenshots of text conversations where Love-Robinson allegedly stated he “f***ed himself” and that he was “doing everything [he] can to make it right.” “I don’t want to go to jail,” another text message said, according to the affidavit. Love-Robinson later told his employer he had refunded the money, but the employer told police no money was ever received, the affidavit said.

Love-Robinson was arrested and jailed in Palm Beach County, Florida last week on the charges, but has since been released on bond. Formerly known as “Dr. Love,” he was last behind bars in 2019 while serving a prison sentence for pretending to be a doctor and defrauding an elderly ‘patient’ out of $35,000.

When he was 17, Love-Robinson was caught walking around in a hospital in Florida wearing a doctor’s lab coat and reportedly checking patients. By the time he was 18, Love-Robinson went as far as opening his own clinic in Florida, where he was arrested in 2016 for practicing medicine without license.

He’s also been nabbed by cops in Florida and Virginia over the past few years on charges related to identity theft, obtaining money by false pretenses, and using false statements to obtain credit.

