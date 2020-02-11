The DOJ Originally Set Roger Stone’s Sentencing at 7 to 9 Years. Then Trump Tweeted and They Changed Their Mind

Former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Stone faced seven felony charges and was found guilty on all counts. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

It was almost as if Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress, was a regular person.



On Monday, federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., filed a sentencing memo recommending that the friend of President Trump get anywhere from 87 to 108 months in prison (which works out to be seven to nine years in prison).

Trump then tweet-whined that the sentence was too harsh and nothing ever happens to Marcia! to the other side.

Well, the DOJ, which has basically become Trump’s personal law firm since Evil Fred Flintstone, aka William Barr, took over, is expected to backtrack that “harsh” sentence.

“The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone’s offenses,” the DOJ source told Fox News, adding that the sentence was not originally submitted to the department. And, of course they added that the change of heart had nothing to do with Stone’s close relationship to Trump and Trump’s disapproving tweet.

Don’t be surprised if Trump pardons Stone (assuming, of course, that Kim Kardashian and Van Jones are on board) as he’s hinted at it since Stone got in trouble for the small offense of lying to help Trump, which Trump does every day.

According to Fox News:

Federal prosecutors argued that Stone intentionally lied about his use of intermediaries to get information about WikiLeaks’ possession and release of hacked Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign emails. They also said Stone hid the truth to protect the Trump campaign. Stone’s defense, however, maintained that Stone did not have an actual inside connection with WikiLeaks. They also argued that there was reasonable doubt that Stone lied to congressional lawmakers.

Stone is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20, but the DOJ and President Trump will be working tirelessly until that day to see if Stone is comfortable serving any time and if so, how much time he feels OK serving because they would hate to treat him badly.