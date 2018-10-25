Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The Devil’s Mouthpiece aka Sarah Huckabee Sanders aka Lil’ Suckabee is doing the false equivalency thing that she’s become known for, in which she takes some shit that has nothing to do with the trash-ass administration she willingly works for and tries to pass it off as the same thing that the trash-ass president has done.



This time Lil’ Suckabee claimed that the president of people who buy their shoes at the same place they buy their 24-gallon jug of cat litter was not responsible for the suspicious packages (believed to be pipe bombs) that were sent to all of the president’s enemies.

Lil’ Suckabee told reporters gathered in the White House driveway that Trump is “certainly not responsible for sending suspicious packages to someone, no more than Bernie Sanders was responsible for a supporter of his shooting up a Republican baseball field practice last year,” Yahoo News reports.

Satan’s Sentient Anus was referring to packages containing “potential explosive devices” sent on Wednesday to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, California Senator Maxine Waters and the CNN headquarters.

For some reason, Lil’ Suckabee found it fitting to compare the pipe bomber sender to the June 2017 attack by a lone gunman, who turned out to be a Bernie Sanders supporter and “who opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers practicing for a congressional baseball game that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) alongside several others.”

The difference between the said sender of pipe bombs and the lone shooter in the 2017 attack is that Sanders never encouraged violence. He didn’t make up nicknames for those who disagreed with his policy. He didn’t rile up his base with lies and attribute those made-up events to those who disagreed with his political stance. Suckabee knows this and was called on it directly when a reporter asked her if the president planned on quitting the name calling now that the stakes have been raised. One guess as to what Devil’s Voicebox said.

Oh, and about those pipe bombs being sent to Democrats who just happened to be the constant targets in the president’s crosshairs, well, Lil’ Suckabee echoed the president’s sentiment that the press plays a role in this too.

“Look, the president’s condemned violence in all forms and has done that since day one and will continue to do that, but certainly feels that everyone has a role to play.”

Don’t think for a second that the White House doesn’t realize what they are doing. The reality is, they just don’t care.