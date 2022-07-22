I’m a big fan of absolutely anything related to Trevor Noah. So you can imagine my excitement at the launch of The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up, a hilarious new podcast series hosted by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Dulcé Sloan and writer Josh Johnson, produced in partnership with iHeartMedia.



In a world where the news is full of gloomy talk about COVID and January 6, sometimes you just want to hear two people argue why bar soap is better than body wash or whether staycations are better than vacations. And that’s exactly what you’ll get with friends and co-workers Sloan and Johnson. In every episode, you can guarantee they won’t be talking about anything that makes you worry about the future of humanity. You can also guarantee that you will laugh your ass off the entire time. Trust me, I speak from experience.

Sloan and Johnson are the perfect hilarious yin and yang, sharing their unfiltered thoughts on practically everything. In an episode entitled “Conscious Rap Vs. Club Bangers,” Sloan argues that when she’s listening to music, all she wants to hear about is bottle poppin’ and money. She says the goal is a bop, not to think. And while Johnson admits that J Cole doesn’t necessarily make the best dance music, he passionately defends his position that Cole’s lyrics are undeniably dope.

Dulcé Sloan, who has been a correspondent with The Daily Show since 2017, is best-known for her segment Dul-Sayin’, where she gives her hysterical perspective on issues that are important to Black folks, including the history of Kwanzaa and the impact of HBCU marching bands. Josh Johnson, who has been writing for the show since 2017, was called a “rising star” by The New York Times. Their chemistry on the podcast makes me believe that staff meetings at The Daily Show are lit!

You can catch The Daily Show Presents: Hold Up on YouTube, iHeartRadio, or other major podcast platforms.