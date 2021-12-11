For those of us privileged enough to have attended an HBCU, or have at minimum shown up to a homecoming game to restock your mixtape collection, we know that besides the vendors, the food, and the fits, the band performance is the best part of the afternoon. For those of you not as fortunate, the CW is ready to fold you into the culture with its new show, ‘March’ giving you a birds eye view of the drama that takes place on and off of the field.

The docuseries set to premier in January of 2022, focuses on the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm. According to Deadline, cameras follow the journeys of both the student performers and the staff who support the massive machine that is the university band, (approximately 300 people in total), from musicians to flag dancers. Prairie View A&M is known for having one of the most prestigious music programs offered by an HBCU, and the 8 part series captures the pressures the band members face to make it on the field, while maintaining the high grade point averages required for participation.

The show also highlights just how much of an integral role both the band and the university play in southern, Black culture. The stories told are as captivating as they are entertaining, and if you’re hoping for a performance worthy of your halftime attention, look no further. The homecoming show performed at the Texas A&M and Southern University game will make you think twice about getting up to circle back for that incense on sale at the gate.

“The world of the HBCUs has not been seen on American television this way,” said Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey.

The show will premier alongside the spinoff of fan favorite, ‘All American’. In ‘All American: Homecoming’, we are introduced to a baseball star from Chicago, and a Tennis player from Beverly Hills as they navigate their new lives and environment as college freshmen.

While the CW premiere date is scheduled for Monday, January 24th, the series will move to Sunday shortly after, as ‘All American’ and ‘All American: Homecoming’ take over Monday evenings.

We can’t wait to stomp the yard over this one.