The Crazy Story of Washington Football Wide Receiver Cody Latimer, the Gun and the Claim of a Sexual Assault on a 4-Year-Old

Cody Latimer of the Denver Broncos reacts as the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. Photo : Al Bello ( Getty Images )

We are supposed to be quarantining y’all.



There shouldn’t even be a moment for an NFL player to get arrested, and yet, here we are in the year of Satan’s favorite president.



On Saturday, Washington football team wide receiver (which is the same as saying the D-League of the NFL) Cody Latimer was arrested after he reportedly shot a gun inside a Colorado apartment. That is the simple part of the story, everything else is bizarre AF.



From Yahoo Sports:



On Monday, details from the police report became public with police claiming Latimer threatened his best friend with a gun after a night of drinking at a poker game, according to a report from 9 News in Denver. According to the report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, the evening began when Latimer called up Roderick English to set up a poker game at English’s apartment. English identified himself to police as Latimer’s best friend.

OK, for those in the back of the class, Latimer and English, his best friend, are having a poker game at English’s apartment. There is drinking, and we can assume that this is poker-game drinking, which, by law, means if you are losing, you replace the money you’ve lost in alcohol consumption. Apparently, seven or eight folks also showed up, which I can’t be mad about because I think you can still have folks over in these coronavirus times as long as it’s under 10 people.

According to the police report viewed by Yahoo Sports, Latimer reportedly got into an argument with another player, causing English to call the game off and kick everyone out of his crib.

Thirty minutes after leaving, Latimer reportedly returned with a gun and blamed English for starting the confrontation. Latimer reportedly told English that he saved two bullets to kill English and his girlfriend, who was also in the apartment. Latimer also threatened to “kill everybody,” the police report states.

Latimer reportedly cooled down a bit, emptied the clip of his gun, before he lost it and fired two shots near English. English rushed Latimer and pinned him to the wall before Latimer allegedly hit English in the head with the gun.

“The altercation de-escalated for good when English again pinned Latimer against the wall and urged him to calm down, according to the report.

Police arrived after reports of shots fired,” Yahoo Sports reports.

Now here is where things get really confusing. According to ESPN, Latimer’s attorney Harvey Steinberg told a Douglas County court on Monday “that law enforcement officials contacted him about an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer’s 4-year-old son allegedly committed by one of the players at the poker game.”

Wait, so was Latimer initially arguing with the man he believes sexually assaulted his son? And if so, how did English become the agitator in this whole thing? Yahoo Sports notes that “no law enforcement officials have publicly verified Steinberg’s claim, and no other details are known.”

Nevertheless, Latimer is charged with three felonies including, “assault in the second degree, felony menacing, felony illegal discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons and misdemeanor reckless endangerment,” Yahoo Sports reports.

Latimer was released on $25,000 bond.

Latimer began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2014 after being drafted in the second round. He played his last two seasons with the New York Giants before taking his talents to the Serbian desert of football, Washington, D.C.