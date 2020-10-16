Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (C) talks with guests in the Rose Garden after President Donald Trump introduced 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Former New Jersey governor and the Cake Boss’ before photo, Chris Christie, revealed that he went from feeling perfectly healthy to being admitted to the intensive care unit in less than a day after contracting the coronavirus. Now that he’s on the mend, he’s admitting to being a complete asshole and warning Americans to take the virus seriously.



“The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly,” Christie said in a statement, CNN reports. “No one should be happy to get the virus and no one should be cavalier about being infected or infecting others.”



CNN notes that earlier this month after hanging out at the world’s largest toilet bowl, aka the White House, Christie tested positive for COVID-19 and then checked himself into the Morristown Medical Center.



“Within 24 hours, I went from feeling absolutely fine to being in the intensive care unit,” Christie said Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America. Christie said that he was treated with the “antiviral drug remdesivir and Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody combination therapy.”



Christie’s positive test came just a day after President Superspreader and his wife Complicit announced that they both contracted the virus. Probably didn’t help matters that Christie spent a few days with Trump helping him prepare for his first debate and no one wore a mask because they are assholes.



CNN notes that Christie, who is overweight and asthmatic, also attended the “look at how we are about to change the course of America” ceremony for leader of the Karenmaidens, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on September 26, which is now believed to have been a superspreader event.



Christie acknowledged that he had believed “when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day.”



“I was wrong,” he said.

“I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team. I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” CNN reports.

He also noted on Good Morning America that he’d made “a big mistake” by letting his guard down on the White House grounds, “and it cost me in a significant way.”

“I was led to believe that all the people I was interacting with had been tested and it gave you a false sense of security,” he said.



“Leaders, all across the politics, sports, the media, should be saying to people, put your masks on and be safe until we get a vaccine that could help to protect us,” he said.



COVID-19 got Christie’s jiggly ass shook.