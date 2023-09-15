The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel

Culture

The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel

Donyale Luna was the first Black model to grace the cover of British Vogue

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Screenshot: Screenshot from Youtube.com (Fair Use)

In September 2023 as a conclusion to New York Fashion Week, HBO released a documentary about the life of a little-known pioneer in the fashion industry, Donyale Luna. Luna is known as the first Black supermodel, who made huge strides in the 60s, despite intense racial discrimination at the time. Although she had a complicated relationship with her racial identity, she was still a trailblazer for more Black models who came after her. Here is her life.

Born

Born

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: Roy Milligan / Stringer (Getty Images)

Peggy Ann Freeman, who later changed her name to Donyale Luna, was born in Detroit in 1945 to Nathaniel and Peggy Freeman. Her father worked in Ford Motors manufacturing, and her mother was a Young Women’s Christian Association secretary. Donyale was called “Little Peggy.”

Growing up

Growing up

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Screenshot: Screenshot from Youtube.com (Fair Use)

Luna grew up with two sisters and her sisters explained in the HBO documentary that Donyale always knew she would be famous. In Detriot, she was never called beautiful due to her unique features and being extremely tall at a young age. Her parents had a tumultuous relationship and made a strict household, so much so that they didn’t even celebrate birthdays.

Changing her identity

Changing her identity

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Screenshot: Screenshot from Youtube.com (Fair Use)

Donyale was obsessed with theater and wanted to be a movie star. When she became a teenager she started to separate from her born identity, making up the name Donyale Luna, claiming to be of multiple races and ethnicities, and started speaking in a signature accent. Her father didn’t approve of her identifying as anything other than Black.

Scouted

Scouted

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: Fred Mott / Stringer (Getty Images)

One day, Donyale stopped by a photoshoot near her Catholic school out of curiosity. Fashion photographer David McCabe saw the six-foot-tall Donyale and knew that she had to be a model. He gave her his number and said that if she were to come to New York one day she should call him. She was only 14 at the time and didn’t call him until she came to New York when she was 19.

Harper's Bazaar

Harper’s Bazaar

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Screenshot: Screenshot from Doria Adouke (Fair Use)

In the 60s discrimination stopped many Black models from having a career outside of working for Jet or Ebony magazines. However, McCabe helped Luna, and within three months she was featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar in 1965, photographed by Richard Avedon. She became a star overnight.

Fun with celebrities

Fun with celebrities

Partying with Sly Stone
Partying with Sly Stone
Photo: TPLP / Contributor (Getty Images)

Luna was soon partying alongside Sammy Davis Jr. and Miles Davis and taking on jobs alongside Bob Dylan and Jean Shrimpton. She also did screen tests for the iconic Andy Warhol, being featured in his film Camp (1965).

Avoiding conversations about race

Avoiding conversations about race

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: ullstein bild Dtl. / Contributor (Getty Images)

Luna was doing well in America but due to discrimination, her career wasn’t reaching its full potential. She was also uncomfortable with her race being a constant topic of conversation. She admitted to not being one “down for the fight” saying in an interview with the New York Times in 1968, “If it brings about more jobs for Mexicans, Chinese, Indians, negroes, groovy...It could be good, it could be bad. I couldn’t care less.” At times she would wear blue contacts to make herself look more racially ambiguous.

Moving to London

Moving to London

Donyale with Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones
Donyale with Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)

In 1965 she left America for London and started hanging out with more celebrities including the Rolling Stones.

First Black supermodel

First Black supermodel

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Screenshot: Screen shot from British Vogue (Fair Use)

In March 1966 Luna became the first Black supermodel on the cover of British Vogue. Her popularity and demand grew significantly after the cover was published. Time called the year 1966 the “Luna Year” due to her virality.

Slide Title

Slide Title

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: Jack Robinson / Contributor (Getty Images)

Editor of American Vogue Diana Vreeland rejected Luna from gracing the cover. She told photographer Richard Avedon, “You can’t take Luna to Japan. She’s nobody’s idea of what anybody wants to look like.”

Dalí's muse

Dalí’s muse

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: Uncredited- AP Photo (AP)

While she lived in Europe, Luna went to the famed Salvador Dali’s home in Spain and he instantly made her one of his muses. One of the most famous photos she has by him was of her posing on a piano in the middle of a lake and another of her holding Dali’s pet ocelot.

Movie star

Movie star

Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?

In the late ‘60s, she moved to Rome, Italy to pursue her dream of being an actress. She starred in 1966- Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?, Skidoo (1968), Fellini Satyricon (1969), and Carmelo Bene’s Salomé (1972).

Marriage and motherhood

Marriage and motherhood

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: Keystone Features / Stringer (Getty Images)

Luna met her husband Luigi Cazzaniga, who was a photographer, in the 70s. The couple had one daughter together named Dream Cazzaniga. Unfortunately, Luna was rejected by Luigi’s conservative family because of “religious reasons”, and only wanted a relationship with Dream. As a result, Luna became very lonely and depressed.

Untimely death

Untimely death

Image for article titled The Complex Life of Donyale Luna, The First Black Supermodel
Photo: Keystone / Stringer (Getty Images)

She died in 1979 at only 33 years old of an accidental drug overdose in Italy. Her daughter was only 18 months old at that time. Luna did dabble in alcohol and drug use throughout her lifetime, but not enough for her friends and family to believe that she would’ve overdone it. Many are still in denial of an overdose being her cause of death.

Documentary

Documentary

Donyale Luna: Super Model | Official Trailer | HBO

In 2023, an HBO documentary titled Donyale Luna: The Supermodel was released in September 2023. The documentary features the model’s closest family and friends, as well as appearances from prominent figures in the fashion industry. Dream is the executive producer of the film.

