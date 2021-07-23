The Black Mainstream: Black Television Theme Songs

I think it’s a pretty safe bet that if you bring up Black television theme songs, the theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air comes up immediately. If it’s not your favorite, it’s at least on the Mt. Rushmore of Black television theme songs. But what would fill out the other three? I think that’s a much more difficult discussion. And a much funner one. For The Black Mainstream’s last video in this series, everybody sat down and talked about the best theme songs, the worst theme songs and Michael Harriot literally got off the worst take off his career. I ain’t saying the brotha is going to be cancelled but I am saying I’m going to start drug testing folks before we film from here on out.

And while we’re here, Law Ware, whom I love dearly as a friend and writer, has an interesting, 1 of 1, take into the mix about the Family Matters theme song. As it turns out, he might be the one Black person in America who loves that joint.

We talk Black kids’ show theme songs and the best non-Black show theme songs which I think we can all agree starts and ends with Golden Girls. C heck out this latest video for The Black Mainstream, get into these Black television theme songs and bop down memory lane. T elevision shows I hadn’t thought about in years were mentioned but I’m sure there are lots that could make it into the conversation about Black television theme songs.

So get down with some Black theme song bops. And thank you for being a friend.



