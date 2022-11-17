Black Friday is a great time to find deep discounts on some of the hottest personal care items. But if you spend your Thanksgiving eating way more macaroni and cheese than you’d like to admit, the last thing in the world you’re going to want to do is get up and go shopping for an electric toothbrush. Luckily, Amazon has Black Friday deals that you can shop from your couch. The only thing better than finding a good deal is finding a good deal while wearing pajamas. These are the deals on personal care items you need now.



Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence (Was - $199.99, Now - $99.99)

This super smart Oral-B electric toothbrush helps make sure you are brushing your best. Artificial Intelligence lets you know when you’re brushing too hard and makes sure you don’t miss a spot (wild, right?). It comes with a rechargeable handle, a replacement brush head and a travel case. Get this deal on 11/25.



Philips Sonicare Power Flosser (Was - $99.96, Now - $59.96)

Get extra clean between the teeth and around the gum line with this power flosser. With two flossing modes and ten intensities, you can find the setting that leaves your mouth feeling fresh. Get this deal on 11/25.



Gillette Heated Razor for Men, Bugatti Limited Edition Shave Kit (Was - $169.99, Now - $118.90)

Treat someone you love to a soothing shave with this Bugatti Limited Edition Heated Razor that makes a perfect holiday gift. The warming bar technology will leave them feeling like they got the hot towel treatment. Get this deal from 11/20 - 12/3.



BaBylissPRO Watt Turbo Hair Dryer (Was - $79.99, Now - $55.99)

If your blowdryer could use an upgrade, try this 2000 Watt Turbo Hair Dryer from BaByliss. This professional AC motor dryer doesn’t make a lot of noise, but it’s powerful enough to give you a salon-worthy blow out. Get this deal from 11/24 - 11/28.



Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush (Was - $49.99, Now - $29.99)

An electric toothbrush is a great way to get kids excited about brushing. This rechargeable brush from OralB works hard at removing plaque but it’s gentle enough for kids. Get this deal on 11/25.

Braun Epilator, Hair Removal for Women (Was - $99.99, Now - $64.94)



Keep skin smooth with this hair remover that’s safe enough to use on the legs and face. Get this deal on 11/25.



Bevel Beard Trimmer for Men (Was - $199.95, Now - $152.99)



This Bevel trimmer is a favorite of guys who want to keep their beards clean without the cord. It has six hours of rechargeable battery life. And the blade has an antimicrobial coating which helps keep it clean and your skin free of bumps and ingrown hairs. Get this deal from 11/25 - 11/28.

Ovente 7" Lighted Wall Mount Makeup Mirror



With this dual-sided lighted wall mount mirror in your bathroom, you’ll always be camera-ready. Choose regular view or 10x magnification when you need to get a closer look. Get this deal on 11/25.