The Beef Between Lauren Boebert and AOC, Explained

Lauren Boebert Image : JASON CONNOLLY ( Getty Images )

Everyone loves an educated adult fight, but it’s a bit unfair when one of the said adults is the majestic and pristine Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other is a gun-toting trash can who has been arrested more times than Kim Kardashian has been married.



For some reason, the lovely AOC has waded into the murky cesspool that is Conservative Political Action Conference speakers, honing in on the empty rhetoric of Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, aka Big Bobo, aka Fauci Ouchie.



Boebert claimed during her time at white Freaknik that she was against welfare.



“We’re here to tell the government we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare. Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchie, you leave us the hell alone,” Boebert said Saturday, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top advisers on COVID-19 and a frequent target of people who love breaking into the forest and killing unsuspecting animals in their homes.



“We’ve been living under tyrannical rule that wants to keep us separated. Keep us isolated. Keep us locked down and muzzle our children,” Boebert said. “That is not the American dream and we are fighting to expose their agenda and make sure we have these God-given rights that’s guaranteed to us not by corrupt politicians but by God almighty.”



Unfortunately, AOC forgot to heed the good words of our forever first lady: “When they go low we get high” or whatever it was Michelle Obama said, and decided to take to Twitter to clap back at the 34-year-old congresswoman who once tried to bring a gun into House chambers.



AOC noted that Boebert was merely espousing “good ol’ conservative values.”



“Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left!,” the New York Democrat said on Twitter Saturday evening.



“Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket! Good ol’ conservative values baby!,” she added.

The part that is head- scratchable here, and I mean that r epublicanly, is that Boebert grew up on welfare. In fact, it’s a part of her rags -to-better-rags (you know that white people love to dress like homeless people once they’ve made it) story in which she’s gone from welfare to Congress. And much like those Republicans before her, she doesn’t want those behind her to benefit from the same programs that she took advantage of.



Like President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in March, which offers $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits weekly until September. It was supposed to be a Band-Aid for the destruction caused by COVID-19 and immediate relief for the unending devastation that is childcare costs.

But, as usual, Republicans don’t want to see us shine. Republican governors are even ending extra unemployment benefits, claiming that making a liv able wage is keeping Americans from going back to work. Which is just bullshit.

But Bobo wasn’t finished. On Sunday, Boebert decided to come for AOC’s grandmother, who lives in Puerto Rico and had her home crushed during the 2017 hurricane.

AOC reportedly greased her face with Vaseline and took off her earrings while hiking up her skirt so that she wouldn’t trip over it while she proceeded to Twitter beat the shit out of Bobo.

