With the NFL regular season still weeks away, my Sundays have been spent watching everything but football. But perhaps I should’ve caught the high school showdown between Florida’s IMG Academy and Ohio’s Bishop Sycamore this weekend because holy fucking shit.

To be clear, what I didn’t miss was an instant classic between two powerhouse football programs—as evidenced by the 58-0 drubbing IMG Academy put on their opponent. But what I did miss was a complete shit show in which Bishop Sycamore’s football program—and eventually the school itself—was exposed as an elaborate scam in front of the entire world.

(This would be the opportune time to toss some popcorn in the microwave before I continue.)

Per Sporting News, in having a kind and generous heart, ESPN is known to broadcast games between elite high school football teams prior to the start of the NFL and college football seasons. It’s a great way to showcase upcoming talent, and with IMG Academy—a Florida-based prep boarding school that consistently ranks as one of the best programs in the country—loaded with future D1 and NFL players, why not give them some much-deserved love on national television? Allegedly Bishop Sycamore boasted similar credentials despite their 0-6 record last season, so broadcasting a game between the two of them sounded like a perfect fit for ESPN programming.

Until it wasn’t.

By the second quarter, it was abundantly clear that Bishop Sycamore was wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy out of its league on the field and had clearly lied about the caliber of talent on its roster. However, what made this discovery so fascinating was that it was the announcers who came to the realization that ESPN had been duped.

“Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster. To be frank, a lot of that we could not verify,” one broadcaster said. “They did not show up in our database. They did not show up in the databases of other recruiting services. OK, fine, if that’s what you’re telling us, fine, that’s how we take it in. From what we’ve seen so far, this is not a fair fight, and there’s got to be a point (Tom Luginbill) where you’ve got to worry about health and safety.”

From there, things have only gotten worse, as subsequent reports have revealed the following:



There’s also the fact that players share helmets:

And that whole “two games in 48 hours” thing apparently isn’t an isolated incident:

This all begs the question: How in theeeeeeeee fuck did ESPN get played so badly?!?!!?!?!?!?!!? For their part, the network has pinned the blame on Paragon Marketing Group, which apparently was responsible for scheduling the matchup.

“We regret that this happened and have discussed it with Paragon, which secured the matchup and handles the majority of our high school event scheduling,” the network said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “They have ensured us that they will take steps to prevent this kind of situation from happening moving forward.”

Lord Jesus. What a shit show.

Hopefully, the authorities swoop in and clean up this outrageous mess immediately, as the health and safety of God knows how many kids is at stake.

