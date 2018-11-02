Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

With the midterms so close, you can smell the swell of the blue wave coming. Maybe that’s why Texas Sen. Ted Cruz got all huffy on Twitter after learning former CIA Director John Brennan endorsed his opponent, Beto O’Rourke.



Brennan listed his Texas resume before adding he doesn’t fuck with Grandpa Munster, aka Ted Cruz is Totally Not A Serial Killer, aka Rafael Edward Cruz.

Ted Cruz’s adult diapers got all up in a bunch as he tweeted.

Advertisement

NBC News notes:

Brennan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, had not previously made any endorsements in any midterm races. But he had tweeted earlier this week that he would “vote for candidates who believe in America living up to its values & remaining the world’s melting pot” and “for individuals who are honest, have integrity, reject inflammatory rhetoric & want to bring us together.”

Advertisement

Despite huge endorsements by major celebs, including LeBron James, O’Rourke still trails Zodiac Cruz by 3 percentage points in an Emerson College poll released Thursday, 50 percent to 47 percent, NBC News reports.