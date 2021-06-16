Texas Governor Signs Law Banning Teachers From Talking About Racism

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Photo : Montinique Monroe ( Getty Images )

What white Americans call “critical race theory” is what Black Americans call life.



Advertisement

And in life, despite what Vice President Kamala Harris and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says, America is racist AF. It always has been. America is so racist that it doesn’t even believe it’s racist anymore. It honestly just believes that Black people don’t work hard, that Black people aren’t being killed by police, and that the insurrection on the Capitol was nothing more than a college frat party gone wild.



So when they (white people) talk about banning Critical Race Theory, what they are really talking about is racism. They don’t want to talk about how racist America is because they can’t stand being on the wrong side of history.



So isn’t it just like racists to ban talking about racism?



Well, that’s exactly what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did “after he signed a controversial bill that prescribes how Texas teachers can talk about current events and America’s history of racism in the classroom,” ABC 13 reports. Texas now becomes one of several states across the country that has banned teachers from talking about America’s racist past and present.



What white America can’t seem to stomach is a look at how America’s racist past created socioeconomic structures in the American system. The GOP is against this and so is their shadow president Donald Trump, who called “white privilege” propaganda.



From ABC 13:



Several versions of the bill passed back and forth between the two chambers as Texas Democrats raised concerns the bill would have a chilling effect on classroom conversations. An amended version sent back to the House had appeared dead at one point after state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, tanked it on a procedural violation. But it was revived by the Texas Senate later that evening after senators reverted back to an earlier approved version of the bill and sent it to the governor’s office. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had signaled support for the legislation since the start of the legislative session. This law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, includes a list of founding documents that Texas students must be taught. It also includes a list of additional historical documents written by people of color and women that House Democrats had added. It also mandates that students be taught “the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong.” Still, many educators and education advocacy groups had opposed the bill, which states that teachers cannot be compelled to discuss current events and if they do, they must “give deference to both sides.” Opponents say it limits honest conversations about race and racism in American society and will force teachers to equivocate on controversial or sensitive topics that will result in less educated students.

Advertisement

The law would also prevent students from receiving credit or extra credit for participating in political activities. Oh, and you know that the New York Times’ 1619 Project is GOP kryptonite so that too has been banned.



“The bill is written in kind of a clever way,” state Democratic Rep. James Talarico, a vocal critic of the bill and a former middle school teacher who now represents a district north of Austin, told HuffPost. “You can talk about race in the classroom, but you can’t talk about privilege. ... It doesn’t outright ban talking about race, but the idea is to put in landmines so any conversation about race in the classroom would be impossible.”



Advertisement

He added, “The idea is to whitewash American history of any legacy of racism.”

