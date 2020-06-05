Texas GOP Calling for Chairwoman’s Resignation After She Claimed George Floyd’s Death Was Staged

Cynthia Brehm Screenshot : YouTube

I mean…



I don’t know what level of Hell this is but….



I don’t even know how you fix your lips or fingers to type such horrible things, but a Texas county GOP chairwoman is looking at adding to the staggering unemployment numbers as Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey is calling for her resignation for claiming that George Floyd’s death was staged.



Advertisement

“Cynthia Brehm’s position regarding the tragic injustice of the death of George Floyd has no place in the Republican Party of Texas,” Dickey said in a statement, the Hill reports. “We can not abide by her caustic remarks. They are out of alignment with our core beliefs and our platform.

“I have personally reached out to Cynthia Brehm and called on her to resign her post as Chair of the Republican Party of Bexar County immediately,” he added.

Advertisement

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also condemned Brehm’s comments calling them “disgusting” and adding that they “have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” the Texas Tribune reports.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, aka “Big Eddie Munster,” also called for Brehm to resign, calling her comments “wrong, and only serve to divide us at a time when we all need to come together,” the Hill reports.

These Are the Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands to Support Right Read on The Inventory

Brehm, whom I don’t know but can only assume from her Facebook posts is a follower of Alex Jones and a believer of the president, suggested in a since-deleted Facebook post—which had to be deleted by Brehm because Facebook will let you post anything but won’t delete vile, racists posts because they don’t care about black people–that the death of George Floyd was fabricated.

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, ignoring pleas from both Floyd and those gathered around. That officer, who doesn’t deserve to be named here because fuck him, and three other officers who didn’t do shit to help Floyd have all been charged with Floyd’s death. The killing set off a wave of protests from people who are tired of the over-policing of black and brown people.

Advertisement

Brehm’s dumb-ass, aluminum foil hat of a post claimed that Floyd’s death was faked to inflame “racial tensions and drive a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have already been psychologically traumatized by Covid-19 fears.”

Advertisement

Brehm added that these types of high-profile instances of police violence coincidentally align with elections.

“Historically, in election years and in politically contested areas or in groups, racial or gun violence incidents are becoming commonplace,” she wrote. “Considering the rising approval rating of President Trump in the black community, an event like this is unfortunately ‘Predictable.’”

Advertisement

The Hill notes that Brehm isn’t the only one pushing this and other fucking insane conspiracy theories that have circulated online.

This wasn’t even Brehm’s first ridiculous Alex Jones-esque claim, as she also noted that “the coronavirus pandemic—which has infected at least 67,354 Texans and killed 1,716 as of Thursday—was also fabricated by Democrats,” the Hill notes.

Advertisement

“[The pandemic] has been promulgated by the Democrats to undo all the good President Trump has done,” Brehm said at a May political rally before she encouraged attendees to “take off your masks, exercise your constitutional rights. Stand up, speak up and vote Republican.”

Republicans didn’t call for her resignation after her coronavirus babble. Thankfully, The Root has a correspondent on the ground in Texas who has been covering the fallout from Brehm’s latest dumbass statements and I’d like to cut to her now: