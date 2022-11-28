A wise man once said, how much you want to find out depends on how much you want to fuck around. Unfortunately, for one man, he fucked around too much and got his ass knocked out by former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens. Over the weekend, he was seen fighting a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers at a local CVS store in Los Angeles.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Owens can be seen squaring up and fighting a man outside the store. At about the 22-second mark, the former Cowboys and 49ers player can be seen striking the heckler so hard that he falls to the ground. Once that happened, I had the same reaction as the man taking the video, “Oh he dropped him!”

Terrell Owens Punches, Drops Heckler At CVS, All Caught On Video | TMZ Sports

According to TMZ, Owens was planning on stopping at the store just to grab some essentials. But, while he was inside shopping, a 49ers fan approached the legendary athlete. Then, out of nowhere, another man started annoying and heckling the fan Owens was talking to. A person who allegedly witnessed the entire incident said that the heckler threatened to fight both of the men outside the store.

Advertisement

I don’t know who this mystery heckler is, but it’s not a good idea to provoke a fight against an all-world athlete who still keeps his body in top-notch shape.

As seen in the video, the mystery heckler got his ass knocked out. Seconds later, he got up and was less interested in getting into an altercation with the NFL Hall of Famer.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% off Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop They call it, "the one dock to rule them all"

he vacuum’s sensors have obstacle avoidance technology in daylight and in darkness, and on the app, you can choose rooms to avoid completely. Buy for $1060 at Amazon Advertisement

Eventually, Owens left the scene and no police were called, according to TMZ.

This isn’t the first incident caught on camera that Owens has been involved in this year alone. In August, Owens posted an 11-minute video on his Instagram that shows a ‘Karen’ accusing him of speeding through his Florida neighborhood. The video showed the interaction between local police and the neighbor who called them.

Advertisement

The incident allegedly started after Owens was seen driving to his mailbox in his Florida neighborhood, but his Karen neighbor said that he was driving too fast down the street. After Owens got out of his car to speak with her, Karen instead thought it was a good idea to call the police and tell them that he was harassing her.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman.”

Advertisement

In October, the ‘Karen’ was charged with a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report in Broward County, Florida, where the confrontation occurred.