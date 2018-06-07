Screenshot: WBIR-TV

Jeff Amyx, the white store owner of Amyx Hardware & Roofing Supplies in Washburn, Tenn., made it clear back in 2015 that he doesn’t support gays by posting a sign outside his shop reading, “No Gays Allowed.”



In 2015, when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, Amyx immediately threw the sign up to express his Christian beliefs, since he thought gay and lesbian couples were against his religion anyway, USA Today reported.

Amyx, who is also a Baptist minister, made it a point to defend his decision by saying that his religious beliefs give him the right to deny gay patrons. So he posted another sign back then to read, “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who would violate our rights of freedom of speech & freedom of religion.”

Years have passed, but that doesn’t mean his views have changed, y’all. He still has anti-LGBT signs in his store, and he’s praising the Supreme Court because it ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Amyx admitted to being shocked about the decision and is nervous about cases to come, according to WBIR-TV, which notes that the high court’s decision was a narrow one.

Advertisement

“Christianity is under attack. This is a great win, don’t get me wrong, but this is not the end; this is just the beginning,” Amyx said. “Right now we’re seeing a ray of sunshine. This is happy days for Christians all over America, but dark days will come,” Amyx said.