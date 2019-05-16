Screenshot: Youtube

In the continuous effort by the right to bring God down to Trump’s level, televangelist Jim Bakker is selling a $45 gold-plated Trump coin that he calls a “point of contact” with God, showing President Trump alongside Biblical King Cyrus.

According to the New York Daily News, the coin that can’t be used to purchase fentanyl or Russian prostitutes is being sold on the The Jim Bakker Show and peddled by some apostle of God named Lance Wallnau, who claims to have God and Trump on three-way.

“When I asked the Lord, ‘Why the coin?’ he said ‘Because when you take the coin, it’s a point of contact,’” Wallnau said in the recording, the Daily News notes. “So your faith is being released with a million other believers to pray protection and peace and wisdom and counsel over the president of the United States and over his family.”

Since the only Cyrus The Root acknowledges is Billy Ray and only for his work on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” we have no idea the biblical importance of King Cyrus but the coin is inscribed with words “The 70 Year Decree” and “Cyrus-Trump Proclamation.”

Oh wait, The Daily News notes that “Trump was compared by some to the Persian king after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017.” So there you have it.

And because Trump is the 45th president the coin is doing the most to justify its $45 price tag by linking Isaiah 45:1 in the Bible which reads, “Thus saith the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I take hold of to subdue nations before him and to strip kinds of their armor, to open doors before him so that gates shall not be shut.”

Wallnau, of course, tried to use the selling tactic of it’s “us against them” noting, “That’s why we’ve got to pray, because they think we’re crazy. But we’re actually the sane ones so we’re praying,” the Daily News notes.

Wallnau ends his pitch by claiming the “battle for the future of America has already started” and completely abolishes the line between church and state, noting that “there are 18 months until the 2020 election.”

“God’s begun a miracle,” Wallnau said. “Let’s keep that miracle going.”