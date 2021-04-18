Ted Cruz Says Maxine Waters is 'Encouraging Riots & Violence' by Telling Protesters to 'Stay in the Streets.' Does He Not Remember Trump?

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Ted Cruz, the Texas senator with the Dollar Store version of Wolverine’s facial hair, must have left the part of him that even bothers hiding his hypocrisy in Cancun when he went on his short-lived vacation from being a piss-poor elected official earlier this year.

Because I know that Senator Somebody-PLEASE-Shape-Up-My-Salt-and-Pepper isn’t actually out here accusing Rep. Maxine Waters of inciting violence by encouraging Minnesota protesters to “stay in the streets” until Derek Chauvun’s trial ends in a guilty verdict, is he?

Please tell me that the senator with the Great Value Clint Eastwood beard is not out here pretending he wasn’t adamant in arguing that former-y’all’s-president Donald Trump had nothing to do with the World War Wypipo rebellion of Jan. 6, despite him explicitly instructing his cult members to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

First, let’s start with what Auntie Maxine actually said to protesters in Minnesota Sunday while attending a demonstration on behalf of Daunte Wright.

From Insider:

At the protest, Waters said she and the crowd are “looking for a guilty verdict” for Chauvin. “We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice,” she said, according to a video posted on Twitter from the event. “I am hopeful that we will get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, we cannot go away,” she added. “We’ve got to get more confrontational.”

So, in response to Waters using the most benign language possible to tell demonstrators not to give up the fight, Cruz took his Party City Mark Hamill beard to Twitter to accuse the California Democrat of “actively encouraging riots & violence.”

So let me see if I have this right: “Go to the Capitol and fight like hell” doesn’t mean riot, but “be more confrontational” does?

It’s almost as if conservatives hear anything remotely aggressive coming out of a Black person’s mouth as a gangsta-ass threat, while their own divisive rhetoric is just passionate honey for catching white nationalist flies. It’s almost as if Cruz is as blind to his own hypocrisy as he is to the abilities of professional barbers.

Cruz’s fellow head-up-your-ass enthusiasts predictably see the hypocrisy flowing in the other direction.

“Didn’t [Democrats] attempt to impeach an outgoing president for pretty much the same thing????” one of them responded to the tweet.

Of course, smart people know that Trump was impeached, not just for a single speech, but for spending months spreading the demonstrably false “stop the steal” propaganda that led to the KK-Kapitol riot in D.C. in the first place.

But of course, Cruz doesn’t give a shit about being a hypocrite; he’s clearly only concerned with being as consistent as his disheveled-ass goatee.