Fan favorite Taraji P. Henson has lined up her next role. Per Deadline, she will star in the feature adaptation of Alessandro Camon’s play Time Alone. Camon will direct, with Henson producing through her TPH Entertainment.

Time Alone follows the “story of Anna (Henson), the mother of a police officer murdered in the line of duty, and Gabriel, a young man convicted of killing a gang rival. Their parallel journeys bring them to the world’s most lonely places: the silent house of a grieving mother, and a solitary confinement cell. Both characters are pushed to the limit of their resilience, until their stories unexpectedly converge.”

“I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Henson said. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured society offers a new look at empathy and compassion, which is more relevant now than ever. I’m honored to collaborate with Alessandro and this team of producers to bring his heartfelt play to the screen and to share this story with a wider audience.”

Taraji recently made headlines, as she was among those calling for the release of her Empire co-star Jussie Smollett. After Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County jail in Chicago, 30 months of felony probation with no travel restrictions, and ordered to pay over $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine for his involvement in reporting a fake hate crime, Henson invoked Emmett Till’s name on Instagram, writing in part, “I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime. No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING!”

As we previously reported at The Root, Taraji is also set to take on the role of Shug Avery in the upcoming The Color Purple musical. Up next, she can be heard in the latest Minions movie The Rise of Gru, scheduled to hit theaters July 1.