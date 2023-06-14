He continued:

“When a man stands accused of doing something he hasn’t done—he hasn’t done anything. He apologized to his fans for not being able to perform after he was told he would not be able to perform. So somehow, whatever happens after that is his fault? Now you kick him off the tour?

I want to respect my elders, I do. I want to respect my elders. And I guess, ‘stay out of grown folks business ‘is what they say. But somebody gotta say something. Babyface? You do this to Babyface? That don’t seem wrong to y’all? Something don’t seem wrong about that? He didn’t do anything. He didn’t say anything. Nobody’s gonna say anything? We gotta protect our Black women, I see where you guys are. I understand that. Who’s protecting our Black men? Our Black heroes? That guy?

In response to his removal from the tour, Babyface said in a statement: “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour.’ It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”