Basketball Wives star Tami Roman recently extended quite an interesting offer to her husband Reggie Youngblood.

On a Thursday airing of The Real, Roman discussed allowing her partner of 3 years the opportunity to father a child outside of their marriage. The couple, who’d originally planned to involve a surrogate in their parenting plans, have decided to toss that draft, instead opting for a more untraditional arrangement.

The 51- year- old reality star explained to co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Bailon that the decision is due in part to her wanting to take time to focus on her career.

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do, and reward me for all of my efforts and the time that I’ve been in this business, and a baby for me right now would just not be the thing to do,” Roman said. Yet, she also explained during the talk, that it may be on the table to take a year or two break from the marriage, so 34- year- old Youngblood can “go find someone else to have a child with.”

Well isn’t that modern.

In a clip of the convo shared to ‘The Real’ Instagram account, Roman stated that once the baby was born, she would even help raise and love the child. Roman went on to say that:

“It’s really more about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child and he does not have any children. So it’s really more for him than it is for me.” Beauvais can be heard describing the gesture as “selfless”.

I guess all heroes don’t wear capes.



To the untrained shady eye, the arrangement may read as a progressive expansion of #BlackLove, but there is speculation out there about the truth surrounding this proposal. One commenter writes under the posted clip, “Sounds like a cover up for a cheating man with a baby already on the way. But that’s just me being messy for the day.” @gary.javi

If this is the case, Roman could be prepping the public for her commitment to stick beside him in a way that demonstrates she was not only aware all along, but orchestrated the situation entirely. What we do know is that Roman has expressed concerns about ending up alone before. In a 2018 Sister Circle interview, the actress stated, “I’m 48 and I don’t want to spend the rest of my life by myself. And this man genuinely loves me. And this is something that he wants and never experienced. So I’d be selfish to not travel down that road with someone who I really love and who loves me.”