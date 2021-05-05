Talking VerySmartBrothas, White Teen Movies vs. Black Teen Movies, Jay-Z & Nas and More With Damon Young on Pass The Peas

Graphic : Panama Jackson

Last week was a bit of a blur for everybody in the Very Smart Brothas universe. Damon and I wrote posts about his departure, some tears may or may not have been shed, the word verklempt made an appearance and Brick killed a guy.

Either way, we’re in a new phase of this whole VSB experience but I figured that words and posts are great, but it’s probably even better if Damon and I hop on a podcast episode to be, like, the exact opposite of what Joe, Rory and Mal were (or are) going through on the Joe Budden p odcast. I wanted us to chop it up to flesh out more of our individual plans, mostly Damon’s, as well as what I plan on doing with VSB going forward. And like usual, that damn near didn’t happen.

Sure, we got to the VSB x Damon Young future talk in the midst of the podcast but we also did what we always do: start talking about a random assortment of random things that always veers into the absurd and interesting. I assure you, this is even how our phone conversations go even when we’re talking business. There’s nothing like having folks who indulge your thoughts and that’s how a podcast about two Black men who built a brand starts off talking about John Hughes movies and Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club. There are random asides that effectively serve as timestamps for when the podcast was recorded and I even had to cut out a solid 30-minutes of discussion about Tupac, Will Smith and The Gap Band because it probably needs to be it’s own Part 2 or another episode entirely.

So check out this latest episode of Pass The Peas with Panama Jackson featuring my former partner-in-write Damon Young because, well, this is a VSB ass convo if there ever was one.

Pass The Peas with Panama Jackson Ep. 9 featuring Damon Young

As always...Thanks, Obama!