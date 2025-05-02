Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell's Crib

Naomi Campbell spends plenty of time in bustling cities like New York and London. But when she wants to relax, she heads to her seaside villa in Malindi, Kenya. The actress and model gave the folks at Architectural Digest a tour of her home in the town she’s enjoyed escaping to since the 1990s.

Campbell told AD that she loves the open-air feel of the home which features beautiful views, plenty of space to entertain guests and four pools. While we definitely hope she’ll make an appearance at the Met Gala this year, we’ve got our money on her unplugging here if she doesn’t.

Let’s take a peek inside Naomi Campbell’s Kenyan crib.