Jaime Foxx In The Burial Is Our TV Pick of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell's Crib

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell's Crib

The supermodel's Kenyan villa features beautiful furniture, lots of outdoor seating and four swimming pools.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

Naomi Campbell spends plenty of time in bustling cities like New York and London. But when she wants to relax, she heads to her seaside villa in Malindi, Kenya. The actress and model gave the folks at Architectural Digest a tour of her home in the town she’s enjoyed escaping to since the 1990s.

Advertisement

Campbell told AD that she loves the open-air feel of the home which features beautiful views, plenty of space to entertain guests and four pools. While we definitely hope she’ll make an appearance at the Met Gala this year, we’ve got our money on her unplugging here if she doesn’t.

Let’s take a peek inside Naomi Campbell’s Kenyan crib.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Making a Home in Malindi

Making a Home in Malindi

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Naomi Campbell has loved coming to Kenya since the 1990s and enjoys the relaxing vibe. She says loves taking in the ocean and the greenery around her while reading or doing yoga.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the focal points of the home is the living room. Campbell says she uses this space, which is furnished with locally made pieces, to share conversations with friends and family.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Plenty of Places to Swim

Plenty of Places to Swim

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

The living room seating area overlooks one of four pools on the property, a feature Campbell says is much needed when the temperature heats up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Beautiful Bedroom

Beautiful Bedroom

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Campbell calls this bedroom one of her favorites because of the wood floor and beams that she says are very grounding. Because she prefers falling asleep to fresh air over air conditioning (which she says causes wrinkles), the supermodel keeps a mosquito net around the bed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Quiet Luxury

Quiet Luxury

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Although every bedroom has been designed for ultimate relaxation, each has a different vibe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Local Art All Around

Local Art All Around

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Every room in Campbell’s home features stunning works of art created by local Kenyan artists.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

It’s All in the Details

It’s All in the Details

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

In addition to the furniture and the wall art, the home has lots of interesting doorways all around.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

An Airy Feel

An Airy Feel

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

You don’t have to choose between being inside and outside here. This seating area lets in plenty of natural light and a perfect view of another pool.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Lounge

Lounge

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Above the main level of the home is an open lounge area intentionally decorated with lots of pockets of seating to encourage people to gather for more intimate conversation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Moroccan Decor

Moroccan Decor

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Campbell says she purchased a lot of the furniture you see around the home during trips to Cairo and Marrakech.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

A Place to Play

A Place to Play

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the areas of the lounge is reserved for gaming. We bet there are some serious card games going down here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Lush Greenery

Lush Greenery

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

Although the temperature can get hot, the outdoor seating stays cool with the help of tents and plenty of palm trees.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

The Spa

The Spa

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Naomi Campbell&#39;s Crib
Screenshot: YouTube

When your work takes you all over the world, you need a place to come and relax, which is why Campbell has a spa on her property that is made for relaxing.

Advertisement

15 / 15