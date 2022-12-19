With bestselling books, a vegan cooking competition show on Food Network and over 4 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, Tabitha Brown has already established herself as a boss.

And now, Donna’s Recipe, her line of vegan friendly hair care products, is coming to an Ulta Beauty store near you. The collection of all-natural products, which promote hair growth and retention, launched exclusively on Ulta.com on December 18 and will be in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide beginning December 26.

Donna is the name Brown affectionately gave to her natural hair back in 2018, when she says it took on a personality of its own after her big chop. She collaborated with co-CEO Gina Woods to launch the Donna’s Recipe brand in 2021 during the pandemic while homeschooling to bring more joy to people’s hair routines. The pair began fulfilling orders directly from their homes and sold out in the first week of launch.

Now Brown says she and Woods are thrilled to see the fruits of their labor in Ulta Stores. “We are so excited to partner Donna’s Recipe with Ulta Beauty! This is a huge accomplishment and a beautiful win for us and our customers who have asked if they could purchase at Ulta Beauty. Well, now the answer is YES!,” Brown said in a statement shared with The Root.

The Sweet Potato Pie collection is inspired by the key ingredients that make this soul food staple delicious. Sweet potato supports cell growth and keeps hair from looking dull, the cinnamon helps remove build-up from the scalp, and the vanilla stimulates blood circulation to the scalp. The product line, which includes shampoo, conditioner, scalp oil and hair cream, are also made with aloe vera, shea butter, mango butter to leave hair looking healthy and moisturized.

“When Gina, [COO] and I were talking about creating Donna’s Recipe, we thought the brand could create desserts for everyone’s hair and make it an experience since everyone knows I don’t bake, which is where the sweet potato pie line idea came about. It’s desserts for hair to make that amazing experience for people, so it feels like you have a whole holiday experience in your shower or sink wherever it is that you’re washing hair,” Brown said .



Jessica Phillips, Ulta Beauty’s Vice President of Merchandising, is looking forward to offering Brown’s unique brand in Ulta Beauty stores. “Tabitha has created a wonderful line that embodies her infectious personality and loving spirit while delivering outstanding results. We’re excited for new and existing fans to discover Donna’s Recipe at Ulta Beauty and look forward to a beautiful partnership together,” she said.