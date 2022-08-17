T.I. just went all Will Smith.

Just like Smith, the “King of the South” does not like being kissed by men he doesn’t know.



In a video uploaded to the EDM group’s TikTok, Alexander Pall and Andrew Taggart document their time at a nightclub.



The video, titled “When meeting T.I. goes wrong,” shows the duo having a good night out at the club. At one point in the clip, you see Taggart and the Atlanta rapper take a picture together.

Advertisement

It then cuts to Taggart saying, “T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek — it was totally my fault. He was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad’ … And he was like, ‘Alright cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”

He continues, “First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here. I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it! It’s fully fine.”



G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

T.I. hasn’t responded to the claims, but it seems like everything should be fine since Taggart was cool with being hit in the first place.



Advertisement

Last week, the Trap Muzik rapper was recognized for his contributions to the Atlanta community and awarded the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award at the state capitol.

In an Instagram post he wrote, “So...You spend years grinding, fighting, clawing and climbing with what feels like the weight(&Hate)of the world on your shoulders....oftentimes feeling like no one cares, notices, or appreciates your efforts, intentions or sacrifices ... then BAM. God hits you it you face wit a blessing that shows you, you don’t know.”

Advertisement

The Grammy-award-winning rapper was also given the Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award by the Global International Alliance on behalf of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The award recognizes 4,000 hours of community service to the United States.

