One suspect is in custody after taking the phrase “Hot Girl Summer” a little too literally.

When last we left you, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had spent the week dragging his archenemy, current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, after footage surfaced of NYPD officers being doused with water while making an arrest in Brooklyn.

According to Newsweek, Giuliani called de Blasio everything but a child of God while accusing the “completely lazy mayor” of fostering “total anarchy” and “absolutely destroying the quality of life” in New York City with his “hands-off approach” to protecting the police.



Meanwhile, Unseasoned Twitter called the water-tossing suspects in question everything but human beings, as “racially-charged language”—since calling white people “racists” makes them break out in hives—mysteriously seized their Twitter accounts.



But hell-bent on bringing order to chaos and making Giuliani, the president of their fan club, beam with pride, the NYPD took matters into their own drenched hands and identified the alleged culprits.



“Individuals below are wanted in regard to an assault/criminal mischief in the vicinity of 116th Street/7th Avenue,” Dermot Shea, the NYPD chief of detectives, tweeted on Tuesday. “This incident also involved an NYPD police officer hit in the head with a water bucket.”



CNN reports that Terence Monahan, the NYPD chief of department, broke everything down during an awards ceremony on Tuesday morning:



The officers in Harlem were responding to reports of a disorderly group when they saw someone they recognized with an outstanding warrant, Monahan told his fellow officers. As chief of department, Monahan supervises uniformed patrol commanders and is the NYPD’s highest-ranked uniformed member. “As they’re making that arrest, there are a couple of guys who thought it was all right to throw water and a bucket at the cops,” he said. “Well, that ain’t all right.” The officers called for backup and the group scattered, Monahan said. In the Brooklyn incident, the officers were walking away from a call when they were attacked with water, Monahan said. He then criticized the officer, who continued walking away after being doused. “Any cop who thinks that that’s all right, that they can walk away from something like that, maybe should reconsider whether or not this is the profession for them,” he said to applause. “We don’t take that.”

That last quote is a bit concerning. That’s exactly how situations unnecessarily escalate into violence and, in some instances, death. And if your job is to serve and protect, how do you justify potentially killing someone over dousing you with water?



Oh, that’s right. You can’t.



But here are the details of an internal memo obtained by CNN that provide a caveat for some potential Grade A bullshit:

According to the memo, the charges applicable when an officer is doused or sprayed with water are obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, criminal tampering in the third degree, harassment in the second degree and disorderly conduct. It says if an officer is injured from spraying they can charge the individual with “assault in the second degree.”’ The memo also states that police officers, while expected to endure a higher level of offensive language, are not expected to tolerate conduct that may cause risk of injury to themselves or the public, or that interferes with their duties.

Again, I definitely don’t condone dousing anyone wearing a badge and a gun with water, but I personally don’t believe this is a situation that will end well for the offending parties.