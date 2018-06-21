Photo: Deerfield Beach, Fla., Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have nabbed a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of XXXtentacion.

The New York Daily News reports that Dedrick D. Williams was arrested Wednesday, just two days after the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Fla., outside a motorsports store.

Authorities believe that the two armed men who approached the 20-year-old artist just prior to his death may have intended to rob him. After the shooting, the suspects fled in an SUV.

Williams, 22, is currently facing charges of first-degree murder. He is also being slapped with a probation violation for a previous grand theft charge and driving without a valid license.

TMZ reports that he is being held without bail.