Surprise, Surprise: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Homeboy Was Involved in the Capitol Insurrection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

In news that should be shocking to no one who’s been paying attention, it turns out that weird racists kick it both on Facebook and in real life.



According to CNN, footage from the failed coup on the Capitol by white terrorists shows a close ally of certified tin foil nightcap-wearer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene inside the building with the insurrectionists.



From CNN:



CNN previously reported that Anthony Aguero, a conservative live-streamer, activist and associate of Greene, said on video following the riot that he had been among those who entered the building. At the time of that February report, Aguero declined to answer if he had been inside when pressed by CNN. He claimed videos later posted to social media accounts from both inside the Capitol and outside were not his, but screen recorded from others. The publicly posted videos of the riot reviewed by CNN’s KFile are now the first ​visual confirmation​ that Aguero went inside the building. Aguero previously confirmed to CNN that he was at the Capitol on January 6 and said he was an “independent journalist” there reporting the events.

Probably because the heat was on, Aguero never uploaded any footage he took inside the Capitol to Facebook or Instagram. Also, in what could arguably be considered the most white thing ever, Aguero was reportedly heard shouting “heave ho” as the terrorists attempted to break into the Capitol. You know the Capitol? It’s just the building that houses Congress, which was totally in session during the stormtroopers’ attempts to fuck shit up. (Sorry, to the stormtroopers as they’ve done nothing to be included with these rioters, but they are also white and heavily armed.)



Also, who besides Vikings says “heave ho?” White people. Man, y’all crack me up with all your race-based foolishness. Is this what y’all do when you can’t dress up like the Confederate and reenact the Civil War? I thought the alternative to fake war was frisbee football or that other thing you guys do with the dirty knitted ball.



Me: *Googles*: What is the game that hippies play with the ball?



Google: Circle kicking!



Fuck yeah, it’s circle kicking.



Anyway, Aguero didn’t want to talk with CNN about it and Greene’s office didn’t respond to the news station’s request for comment.



But is anyone surprised? I mean Greene, the freshman congresswoman came in hot, promoting all kinds of conspiracy theories and bullshit. She claimed that the election was stolen from her hero, former President Trump, and voted to object to certifying the election results. She also took to Twitter on the day of the insurrection to tell the losers that follow her to ​”FIGHT. FOR. TRUMP.”



Also from CNN:



On Friday, Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to expel Greene from Congress, suggesting that she “advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government.” In a statement last week to CNN, Greene commented on the resolution, saying “House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women,” adding that “Democrats are trying to overturn the will of the People who voted for both myself and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks.”

Meanwhile, CNN has footage that shows Aguero inside the Capitol near the Rotunda kicking it with the other terrorists who were disguised as month-long campers or homeless people.