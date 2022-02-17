Some things in life are perfect the way they are. Chocolate chip cookies taste the best when they’re fresh out the oven, pajamas feel amazing when they’re fresh from the dryer, and yes, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Now, Food Network is reporting that streetwear brand Supreme is getting involved in the latter with, of all things, branded mac & cheese.



Advertisement

Supreme announced that Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is one of the many items in its Spring/Summer 2022 collection. An image on its website shows the familiar blue box with pasta in the shape of the Supreme letters and “Supreme Limited Edition Shapes” written at the top of the box.

“Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Supreme collaborated to create a custom shape made exclusively for Supreme,” a Kraft brand representative said. “The shape is pasta that spells out Supreme and beloved Kraft Macaroni & Cheese icon, Cheesasarus Rex, is featured within the design.”

The special edition mac & cheese will be sold by the box in Supreme stores and on the website, with an anticipated spring release. There’s no price included on the website, but I assume it will cost more than the usual 70 cents a box.

Alongside the expected clothing, accessories and mac & cheese, the collection, which drops Thursday, Feb. 17, also includes an airstream trailer and a branded kayak. Sure, a kayak, why not?

I’ve never been one of the cool kids, so someone with more insight will have to explain the appeal of Supreme to me. However, I do understand brand collaborations and publicity, but this seems weird. Does Kraft really think the parents buying mac & cheese for their kids care about Supreme being on the box? I can tell you right now they don’t. They want dinosaur and Disney-themed boxes way more than this.

On the plus side, Kraft makes it clear that like all other products, the Supreme Macaroni & Cheese is “made without artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.” Translation: it still tastes like regular mac & cheese.

Advertisement

This is just one of those ridiculous partnerships we assume Kraft participated in for the headlines they are currently getting. And just in case the mac & cheese isn’t enough Supreme for you, the collection includes a Lodge 10” cast iron skillet with the Supreme logo embossed on the bottom for you to cook it in.