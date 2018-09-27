Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

The shit show that shouldn’t be is finally upon us and the idea that sexual-assault testimony is being treated like a lead-up to the Super Bowl is sickening and befitting of the times.



But here we are.

For those living in UnderARock, Wisconsin, Brett Kavanaugh is President BumbleFuck von RussiaOp pick for the Supreme Court and Christine Blasey Ford is the first of three women to come out and claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a party when both were in high school. Now, Balsey Ford will have her day in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain her side of what she claims happened.

