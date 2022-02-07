The Super Bowl LVI news never stops, and it’s safe to assume there will be new announcements right up until kickoff. To that end, Variety reports, the Super Bowl LVI Gospel Celebration will leave BET and stream on Prime Video channel IMDB TV, as well as airing on Bounce and ION.

The celebration premieres Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Bounce, and is available to stream free, without requiring Prime or IMDB TV membership.

The Super Bowl LVI Gospel Celebration is hosted by Sarah Jakes Roberts and DC Young Fly, with performances from gospel superstar CeCe Winans, Goodie Mob frontman CeeLo Green and Pastor Mike Jr., Mali Music with Chloe and Regina Belle with the NFL Players Choir. NFL stars Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Matt Judon are also set to appear.

During the festivities, two-time Super Bowl champion and head coach of Jackson State University’s football team, Deion Sanders, will be honored with the Lifetime Inspiration Award for “his work in increasing the visibility of Historically Black College and Universities’ athletics.” Sanders is one of four NFL players to get the award.

Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams will receive special recognition for donations to cancer screenings from his nonprofit the DeAngelo Williams Foundation to the Black Women’s Health Imperative, “a national nonprofit dedicated to the health and wellness of Black girls and women.”

“This 23-year journey with the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is a testament to how faith can grow the seed of a dream into a reality far greater than any plan we might have set out to achieve,” Melanie Few, founder and executive producer of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, said in a statement. “Despite every obstacle placed in our path, our faith in this vision has been rewarded with this anointed production that has touched the lives of so many.”

If you miss the gospel celebration on Saturday night, an encore airs Sunday, Feb. 13 at 12 am ET/ 9 pm PT on ION. The Super Bowl LVI Gospel Celebration will be available on Prime Video and IMDB TV throughout February as part of the streaming network’s Black History Month programming.

Super Bowl LVI will also feature popular superstars during pregame and halftime performances. As previously reported by The Root, country singer Mickey Guyton will perform the National Anthem, R&B artist Jhene Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful” and gospel legends Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The highly-anticipated halftime show will feature Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, so go ahead and prepare yourself for the “too Black” complaints now.

Super Bowl LVI, with the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals airs Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT on NBC, with the network’s Pregame Show beginning at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.