Congratulations are in order for Still Over It singer Summer Walker, who’s getting closer and closer to welcoming her second bundle of joy into the world. As the date grows closer, we now have a good clue as to just who has been helping her throughout her pregnancy journey and it’s none other than singer Erykah Badu.

As previously reported by The Root, Walker announced she was expected earlier this summer and in the months following, the “On and On” singer has been right by her side, providing some much-needed “healing work” as a doula for her and her soon-to-be newborn. This marks the second time that Badu has served in that capacity. Walker recently posted photos of the two together to Instagram, captioning: “Always surrounded by healers.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, a doula is someone who is professionally trained in childbirth that provides emotional, physical, and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labor, or has recently given birth. Their purpose is to help women have a safe, memorable, and empowering birthing experience, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Badu—who’s been open about her role as a doula and previously served as one to help Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert deliver their second child, Rue into the world—is also training her own daughter to extend her healing hands as well. In a recent post to Instagram, the Baduizm artist shared a photo and video clip of herself alongside 18-year-old Puma with the caption:

“ Peace peace..MEET THE WELCOMING COMITTEE. Mother - Daughter DOULA duty. Today I am training a very capable doula who is shadowing me while we assist a mommy in labor with twins. @pumacurry I’m so proud of u and I really really like you. A doula must Be like water. Follow your instincts. - mama badoula- (we are listening to alpha wave freaqs on noise cancellation)“

Here’s to a continual healthy pregnancy and delivery to Summer Walker!