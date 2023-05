Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to put the UGGs away and break out the sandals. That’s right. You can’t put off that pedicure much longer. And even if the temps haven’t started heating up where you are, it’s never too early to start shopping.



But trends change, and it can be hard to keep up. So we did some of the leg work for you, and shopped around for our favorite versions of the hottest summer 2023 shoe trends at every price point. Now go get that pedicure and get ready.