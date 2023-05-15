Advertisement

In a different Instagram post, McKnight said: “For the very first time in my life, I got to experience what it’s like to want to and plan to have a child made from love.” He also wrote that “he’s never been “prouder in [his] life being the father” to his three stepchildren and called his youngest child, Brian, his “true heir.”

According To RadarOnline.com, McKnight recently settled a lawsuit filed in 2020 by his estranged daughter Briana. The documents accused McKnight of “maliciously defam[ing]” Briana on social media. She said her father was driven by “animosity” when he “publicly humiliated” her. Briana also stated that to his online followers, McKnight “falsely” represented that she “had some years earlier, and while a minor, engaged in sexual relations with an older cousin.”

On Friday, McKnight shared his thoughts in a video where he stated: “I never abandoned anyone. Our estrangement was mutual. But those posts made any roads towards reconciliation and acknowledging them a dead issue. And I changed my will the next day.” Sadly, he didn’t stop there and talked about how he is the victim of slander.

“I’ve spent the last 30-plus years building a recognized, respectable name. And ironically, there are still people out there who are trying to smear my name while still carrying it, hoping to use it for their own benefit.”

McKnight then addressed the controversy of naming his youngest son Brian Jr. “I make absolutely no apologies for naming my infant son Brian.

“I want him and the world to know that he is the one who is my true legacy,” he stated. “So I’ll be over here continuing to love and protect my wife, and our children, as we continue to love our life.”

Not only was his defense raggedy and asinine, but it makes his children look disposable when they are human beings who seemingly wanted a relationship with their father. Hopefully, this will be an end to the McKnight family drama—though we doubt it.