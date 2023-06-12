She clarified that Home Depot is her college job that offers good benefits and that she mixes paint at the store. The Texas woman also stated: “Last thing I’m going to say is, I don’t think I am too pretty to work anywhere. I work at Home Depot because it’s a decent job that pays good while i’m in school. Please stop taking social media to heart. God bless.”

She made it a point to state that she’ll never make an OnlyFans and that her father told her that “all money ain’t good money.” However, there is absolutely nothing wrong with using OnlyFans to make money, nor is there anything “bad” or “dishonest” about it. The fact that this young lady was able to be recognized for her beauty without showing off her body is great.

However, women who get complimented for photos that show off their figure, regardless of how small or big it is, is also great. “Home Depot Girl” shouldn’t be used to tear down sex workers, but in a patriarchal society women cannot exist unless it’s in relation to how they please men and how they compare to other women.

Also, gender stereotyping makes it hard to believe that an attractive woman would willingly work at Home Depot in 2023. This viral moment not only reminded us of how rampant sexism is, but how the narrative around the roles women can hold needs to desperately change.