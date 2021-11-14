After 3 years of marriage, one of hip hop’s most shocking couples is headed for divorce. On Monday, November 8th, TMZ reported that Stevie J, 50, has filed for divorce from wife Faith Evans, 48.

The pair tied the knot in a shotgun style Vegas ceremony in 2018 after much speculation about their relationship. The producer and legendary songstress had been friends for years due to their overlapping industry connections. In fact, one of the reasons the union was so shocking to fans was because of the close relationship Stevie J maintained with Faith’s former husband, late rapper Biggie Smalls. Never mind the fact that many believed the singer to be way out of his league due to his well known misogynistic ways.

Though the producer is responsible for hundreds of hits for stars like Tevin Campbell, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, and Evans herself, many did not come to know Stevie J intimately before 2012, when he made his debut as a cast member of VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Back then, we watched the love triangle form and shatter between his former partner, and mother of his youngest child, Mimi Faust, and his then newly signed artist, Joseline Hernandez. We didn’t see Faith enter the picture until seasons later when she began making appearances on the show as J’s friend and confidant, and later still in his solo series, ‘Leave it to Stevie,’ where we witness the relationship evolve into a full blown romance.

The couple has seen their share of ups and downs, some of which played out on the show, with fans see–sawing on whether or not they could take them seriously. Only a year after the two had gotten hitched, there were already rumors of things going awry between them. In December of 2019, Stevie J shot out a series of tweets that seemingly alleged that Evans had cheated on him.

“Found out that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know.” read one of the posts.

He would later state that both his Instagram and Twitter were hacked, and that he was not responsible for the cryptic messages.

“My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane,” he later wrote. “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”

Nearly six months later, there were reports of domestic abuse, after Faith Evans allegedly attacked her husband. The case was later dropped when Stevie J reportedly refused to testify.

Up until now, dealings between the two had been quiet since then. But Stevie J’s recent divorce filing just may go to show that things had remained anything but peaceful. The two share no children together, and the divorce will be recorded as Stevie J’s first, and Evan’s second.