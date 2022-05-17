Despite being an eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, there’s one thing that Stephen Curry did not accomplish up until this past weekend: graduate from college.

In 2009, Curry declared for the NBA Draft after his j unior year at Davidson College, a liberal arts school in Davidson, North Carolina. He needed to complete just one more semester to graduate and with help of professors from Davidson, Stanford and UC Santa Cruz, the NBA superstar was able to finish his school work and earn his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology, according to Davidson.edu.

Curry was not able to attend the commencement ceremony as he and the Golden State Warriors are in the middle of trying to win their fourth NBA championship since 2015. Last Friday, the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals to move on to the Western Conference Finals.

Advertisement

His alma mater is planning a later date to hand Curry his diploma on campus.

Curry also took to social media to share his excitement about graduating from college and even shared a video of his name getting called during the commencement ceremony.

In the tweet, he said, “Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done! Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through. Official @davidsoncollege alum. Momma we made it!”

Advertisement

While at Davidson College, Curry was a three-year starter, two-time All-American and led the school on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight during the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

He’s the school’s all-time leader in points, 3-pointers made, field goals, free throws and steals.

Advertisement

His graduation will also most likely lead to his number being retired at the college since they only retire the numbers of players who have received their degree.