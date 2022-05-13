As NBCU prepares to unveil its new programming slate, E! has announced that some familiar faces are coming to the network. Wait, are they actually going to take a break from showing Sex and the City all the time?

Per a press release provided to The Root, Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris will take viewers on a crazy trip across the pond in Anthony Anderson and Mom: European Vacation. Set to premiere in 2023, the show follows the duo as Anthony treats Doris to “a six-week tour around Europe, to discover some of the continent’s wonders and experience a real, cultural vacation. However, spending this amount of quality time will be a real test for their relationship as the pair disagree on just about everything.” Anthony and his mom appear together on ABC’s To Tell the Truth, the Discovery+ series House Haunters and multiple commercials. Their dynamic is hilarious and it’s clear how much he loves his mom, so this should be a fun, ridiculous, emotional journey.

We’ve had a lot of questions about what Anthony is going to do with his post-Blackish career, but other than his return to Law & Order, it seems like he’s taking his time and doing a little of everything.

NBCU and E! love their corporate synergy, so don’t be surprised if one of the guests on Laverne Cox’s new interview show is Anderson. Since she’s taken over the network’s red carpet coverage as the host of Live From E!, the specials have become extremely successful, with 2022 events “reaching more than 5.5 million total viewers.” Now E! Is rewarding the Orange Is the New Black star with her own celebrity interview series If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox.

Debuting in 2022, the Emmy-winner will speak with “trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community.” Cox’s vibrant personality is perfect for an interview series, and her fascinating life experience means she can relate to a wide variety of guests. I really hope she’s able to get high-profile, interesting guests so the show gets the attention it deserves.

Rounding out E!’s clear push to add some diversity to its pretty white schedule is Black Pop. Executive produced by NBA superstar Steph Curry, the “multi-part, archive-rich” series ”will explore how Black Americans shaped our culture through film, television, music and comedy.” Well, it’s about time. We’ve known for years how influential we are, but it’s long past time to recognize the true impact of Black Excellence.

All these shows sound great, but the problem with E! is you’ll have to sift through hours of mediocre rom-coms, Kardashian marathons, Modern Family binges and yes, full weekends of Sex and the City. Hopefully, all these shows will also be available on Peacock.