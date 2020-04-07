Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Now-former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Screenshot : SAUL LOEB ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Trump administration has more employee turnover than a traveling carnival.

How is it that y’all’s little “president,” Donald Trump, has had three different press secretaries since the start of his presidency? How is it that none of them can manage to stay in the job? What exactly is happening here?

All of those questions are rhetorical, by the way, so don’t answer them. We know exactly why he has had three different press secretaries since 2017 , and we know exactly why none of them can manage to stay employed , and we know exactly what is happening here.

Your “president” is a fucking idiot with a booty hole for a mouth. In the Trump administration, the official job title is “press secretary” on paper, but behind closed doors, everyone knows it’s “The President’s Liar in Chief.” What’s really happening here is people get put in the position of telling lies on behalf of the president, defending his lies in front of the American people, and falling on their sword for him whenever possible. You would quit that job too if it were you, no matter how much it was paying.

So it stands to reason that Stephanie Grisham, the one press secretary who redefined the job by never giving press briefings ever in her fucking eight-month tenure, would leave the position and get buried as Melania Trump’s “full-time chief of staff and spokesperson” as the Washington Post reports. The “first lady” is quoted as saying Grisham is “a mainstay and true leader in the Administration.” LOL. Whatever.

If she is such a great mainstay and leader in the position, then why did she not go back to her former job as director of strategic communications?

A senior administration official told the Post that that job would be taken over by Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah while Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will take over as press secretary. Additionally, Ben Williamson, a senior aide to new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will act as senior adviser for communications.

From the Post:

Grisham was not a fixture in the inner circle of advisers to President Trump, as her predecessor Sarah Sanders had been, although White House officials have praised her loyalty. The senior official said the communications overhaul is aimed at expanding a White Hose press office that is small by comparison to recent presidencies, so that it can better deal with communications needs during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic troubles, both of which come as Trump seeks reelection.

And in a blast from the past, Hope Hicks quietly made her return to the White House, functioning as “the de facto communications director for weeks,” White House officials told the Post.

In a statement, Grisham said she would stay in the West Wing as long as she is needed in order to facilitate a “smooth transition.”