Photo: Jessica McGowan (Getty Images)

You have not seen the last of Stacey Abrams.



Sure, she lost the Georgia governor’s race because it was impossible for her to beat the human voting suppression terminator that is Republican Brian Kemp.

Abrams, black god’s favorite candidate and the former minority leader of Georgia’s House of Representatives, told CNN’s State of the Union that she going to take a break from the spotlight and she’ll be back.

“I’m going to spend the next year as a private citizen, but I do indeed intend to run for office again,” Abrams said. “I’m not sure for what and I am not exactly certain when. I need to take a nap, but once I do, I’m planning to get back into the ring.”

Advertisement

Sadly, because Abrams couldn’t win with votes being buried in the yard of Kemp’s rental home, on Friday, Abrams announced that she was ending her campaign to become Georgia’s governor. Kemp resigned his position as Georgia’s secretary of state had already declared himself the winner on Nov. 8 and left his former position once he was sure that a majority of votes cast for Abrams had been thrown into the Gulf of Mexico.

Abrams basically said that the only Kemp she acknowledges is Shawn and wanted to make clear that she could’ve beaten her Republican challenger but not when votes cast for her were on a plane headed to Fiji.

“I will not concede, because the erosion of our democracy is not right,” Abrams said in her speech Friday, according to HuffPost. “More than a million citizens found their names stripped from the rolls by the secretary of state, including a 92-year-old civil rights activist,” she said, adding that “democracy failed Georgia.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, Abrams attacked Kemp as a “horrible actor who benefited from his perfidy” during the gubernatorial race ― the state’s closest in more than 60 years. Kemp has denied any attempts at voter suppression.

“There was a deliberate and intentional disinvestment and I think destruction of the administration of elections in the state of Georgia,” Abrams said, challenging anyone to find the lie.



Advertisement

Abrams knows that she lost this round but she hasn’t lost the fight. Maybe while Abrams is away from politics she can work on creating a machine that tags and tracks all of Georgia’s votes once they’ve been cast so we can have actual proof that many votes cast for her are in the trunk of Kemp’s car.