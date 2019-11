Last night was beautiful. Yet another gala for The Root 100 in the books. I’m honestly still recovering, as is most of the staff, I’m sure. But I had to push through this recovery process to share the gift that is Stacey Abrams with the masses. Leader Abrams topped The Root 100 this year and though she could not attend, she blessed us with a raw and uplifting acceptance speech.

Watch her full speech above and stay tuned for more coverage from this year’s The Root 100.