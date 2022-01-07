This St. Louis Couple just won’t go away. Remember the one I’m talking about? One day they’re waving guns at Black Lives Matters protesters, the next they are traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin to support the little boy who killed two people.

Now Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both lawyers, are back in the news because they want their guns back; the same ones that were used to intimidate protesters and eventually seized by the city of St. Louis in 2020, according to CBS News.



Per the report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the guns taken from the McCloskey couple have not been disposed of, according to Robert Dierker of the City Counselor’s Office.



“Obviously with our customary efficiency, we should have destroyed (the weapons) months ago,” Dierker said, according to the Dispatch. “We haven’t. So McCloskey’s a beneficiary of bureaucratic, I want to say, ineptitude. But in any event, it’s fortuitous that the weapons still exist.”

In the confrontation that was caught on video, the couple said that they were threatened by the protesters who were walking on their private street during the George Floyd protests of 2020. As a result, the McCloskey’s grabbed their guns from their home. Mark held an AR-15 style rifle and Patricia waved a semi-automatic pistol, according to CBS News.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the couple became famous (or infamous depending on who you talk to) for the deed. Mark McCloskey, who is running as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, has sued the city of St. Louis, the sheriff and the state to get back their precious firearms back.

The use of weapons led to charges and the McCloskeys both pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanors. As part of the plea, they voluntarily gave up the guns. Republican Governor Mike Parson granted pardons weeks later.

But, during a hearing earlier this week, Mark McCloskey said that the pardons also entitled him and his wife a refund of their fines and court costs, per the report from the Dispatch.

“The loss of that property would certainly be a legal disqualification, impediment, or other legal disadvantage, of which I have now been absolved by the governor, and therefore the state no longer has any legitimate reason to hold the property,” Mark said.

The City Counselor’s Office argues that Missouri Governor Mike Parson threw out the conviction, but the plea agreement resulted in the couple forfeiting their guns. Missouri Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty has taken the case under advisement, according to CBS News.

Because it looks like the McCloskey’s will do anything to get their guns back.