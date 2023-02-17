Spring 2023 Wardrobe Basics You Can Grab on Amazon

I know the calendar still says winter, but it’s never too early to start thinking about spring – especially when it comes to your wardrobe. Shades of green, metallics and oversized blazers are just a few of the trends we’re seeing this season. But just because you don’t have designer dough, doesn’t mean you can’t get in on what’s hot. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Amazon spring fashion buys that let you look great for less.
A Basic Blazer in a Bold Color
A great blazer is a closet staple that will work overtime for your wardrobe. And spring is the best time to bring out blazers in bold colors. Try this GRASWE Long Sleeved Blazer with a graphic tee and jeans or paired with a dress in a simple silhouette.
A Mesh Top That Gives Subtle Sexy Vibes
Mesh is showing up all over red carpets and fashion shows this year. If you’re looking to give the trend a try, there’s no denying this sheer mesh crop blouse is sexy.
The Perfect Pants
These cropped paper bag waist pants can be the foundation of any great outfit. Choose basic black or one of the over 30 color choices. You can grab a pair in sizes from XS to 3XL.
Denim Maxi Skirt
Put those short, short skirts away for a while. Denim skirts in longer lengths like this maxi pencil skirt are everywhere.
A Comfy, Cute Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit is a great way to look pulled together without having to work too hard. This deep V-neck jumpsuit is available in XL to 3XL and comes in a choice of 13 colors.
A Great Go-To Dress
Every woman’s closet needs a good go-to dress. And this mock neck knee length dress is sure to get you plenty of compliments. The ruching detail is so forgiving. And it gets extra credit for being machine washable.
Green is In
We’ve seen green all over the runways at New York Fashion week this year. This sleeveless bodysuit is a great basic piece to have in your spring wardrobe. But if green isn’t your thing, you have 17 other colors to choose from.
Blush is Too
Pinks and blushes are the perfect shades for spring. And this 3/4 sleeve fitted blazer is a great way to add a little feminine touch to your spring style.
A Blouse That Works Overtime
I love a basic blouse that has a little surprise detail, like this ruffle hem blouse that comes in over 40 color choices. Dress it up with a skirt or slacks for the office or with a pair of jeans for the weekend (or the office, if you’re like me).
Jeans With a Little More Room
The days of trying to squeeze yourself into skinny jeans are gone (at least for now). This spring, you’ll see styles with a little more room, like this high-waisted baggy boyfriend jean.
Faux Leather Jacket
You can put away your winter coats for a while, but you still may need to add a layer every now and then. This faux moto leather jacket is a classic piece that will never go out of style.
The Perfect Layering Piece
Ok, so technically tank tops aren’t a 2023 trend. But they’re something you always need, and there’s no better time than a new season to refresh your stash. We love these bestselling tanks that come in a variety of colors.
Metallics are Everything
Metallics will be everywhere this spring. And these Betsey Johnson metallic sneakers are a great way to add a little unexpected sparkle to your weekend wardrobe.
A Take Everywhere Tote
I don’t know about you, but a great tote bag is a must for me. This vegan leather tote is a perfect place to keep your wallet, makeup bag and cell phone in one place while adding some color to your outfit.
A Take Everywhere Tote
I love all of the detail on this vegan leather hobo bag. The gold accents and the braided detail give it a little something extra.
