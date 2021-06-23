Spotify's Mogul Returns to Give Houston Legend DJ Screw His Much-Deserved Flowers

Illustration : Rob Hodge for Spotify/Gimlet

Originally hosted by “The Podfather” himself, podcast pioneer Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé, Gimlet’s Mogul, a Spotify Original, has undergone a series of twists and turns since its debut in 2017.

Advertisement

Its first season explored the life and legacy of legendary hip-hop architect Chris Lighty, and was immediately showered with an endless deluge of praise and accolades for both its transparency and thorough examination of the Def Jam exec’s indelible impact on the music industry.

However, with Ossé’s shocking death from prostate cancer in 2017, the popular podcast would not only explore a different subject during its second season—the show pivoted from chronicling Lighty’s ascent in the Rotten Apple to providing a glimpse into the life and times of Miami’s 2 Live Crew—but be helmed by a brand new host, too: journalist Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins.

And now, with its third season underway, Mogul returns to its roots to offer a deep dive into the life and profound cultural influence of Houston legend DJ Screw. The same Chopped and Screwed inventor whose sound lives on in artists like Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Beyoncé even decades since his passing. And with a little help from Screw’s friends like rappers Yungstar, Paul Wall, Bun B, Lil Flip, and Lil Keke, who each share personal stories and accounts of their exploits with the reclusive auteur, we’re able to achieve a much deeper understanding of the man behind the music that would change hip-hop forever.

From Gimlet, via press release:



Twenty years after DJ Screw’s passing, the six-episode season will take us into the world of Screw and his signature slowed-down, syrupy hip hop sound, the rise of his mixtape in the late 90s that became the hottest commodity in Houston, his struggles with addiction, and his seclusion after the death of a close friend.

Advertisement

If you love Southern rap music as much as my Black ass does, this podcast is an absolute must. So do yourself a favor and check out the third season of Gimlet’s Mogul on your podcast platform of choice.



