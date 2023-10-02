Spoiler! This Police Interaction Ends on a Heartwarming Note

When we see a Black kid and a white cop in the same setting , we expect the interaction to end in a tragedy whether it be a false arrest or fata l shooting. Thinking about a Pennsylvania mother asking the cops for help with her Black son might make you hold your breath but no, this story actually didn’t have a bad ending.



The Pitcairn Police Department shared the sweet interaction to Facebook. A lady they called Dee took her son “Z” to the police station requesting a citizen assist. By definition these are non-emergency calls requested by a person that could range from anything like a noise complaint to lost property. In this case, Detective Caruso was dispatched to respond to the call and learned upon arrival that the request was to help Dee’s son with a wardrobe meltdown: he didn’t know how to tie his necktie for his school dance.

Dee didn’t know how and seemingly, Caruso too. So, she called Officer Brendan Linebarger for backup. He offered to tie it for him, teaching him how to loop, tuck, pull or whatever you’re supposed do with it. He even made sure it was the perfect length, right at the belt line (insert crying emoji).

“Community Policing is very important to the Pitcairn Police Department! Knowing that our residents know that they can come to our department and to our officers to assist them with a task so small of tying a tie is very important to us! Have a great time at your first school dance Z!” the department said on Facebook.

There are endless stories of Black kids being picked on by police. As we’ve seen, Black kids can’t even take out the trash without the cops profiling them as a suspect and placing them in handcuffs. Sometimes the horror stories cast a shadow over the good stories but it’s important to know they exist.