A Southwest Airlines flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles was diverted Wednesday afternoon after a passenger decided to join the mile-high club. No, they weren’t in the bathroom getting it on with another passenger—they were getting it on with some marijuana.

According to CBS affiliate KCAL-TV, the plane made an emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport after passengers complained about the smell of weed. After the culprit was found, the passenger was turned over to authorities.

“It looked like that someone needed to smoke a joint on a plane, and he went into the bathroom, smoked his blunt and set off the fire alarm,” passenger Jonathan Burkes said.



Apparently this passenger did not pay attention to the preflight instructions or really didn’t care. Either way, maybe next time they should travel with edibles or a tincture. Just saying.