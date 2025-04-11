Legal

Soulja Boy Responds to Getting Rocked With This Crazy Legal Bill in His Sexual Assault Case

The rapper was accused of the heinous crime by a former assistant back in 2021 and is finally opening up about the situation now that it's partially resolved.

By
Shanelle Genai
Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Paras Griffin for BET (Getty Images)

Soulja Boy is speaking out following the end of his sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. And if you thought things were finally over, we regret to inform you that they’re far from it.

To jog your memory, back in 2021, we told you that the “Soulja Girl” rapper was being accused by his former assistant—referred to in court documents as Jane Doe—of sexual assault and sexual battery, as well as refusing to pay her and holding her against her will. Doe alleged that the rapper would sometimes “punch, kick and body slam” her and once threatened to kill her. She also claimed she was sexually assaulted numerous times between 2019 and 2020.

Now, four years after her filing, on Friday, Doe was awarded just over $4 million in compensatory damages with possible punitive damages to be determined at a later date. However, judging by Soulja’s statements, it’s clear that he’s not taking the ruling too well.

“Today, I stand before you deeply disappointed in the verdict delivered in my case. I firmly believe that the decision made in court was not based on facts or substantial evidence, but rather on factors that were outside of my control,” he said to press after the ruling came down. “The truth was overshadowed by the involvement of individuals such as the jury who were not present for the events in question. And I feel that the system allowed external influences to shape the outcome.”

He continued:

Furthermore, the use of ‘Jane Doe’ as the identity of the accuser raises serious concerns about fairness. Keeping these individuals anonymous while I’m force to face public scrutiny creates an unequal playing field. I believe this entire process has been tainted by a system that is not designed to protect the rights of those accused.

I want to make it clear that I’m innocent. This case was never about justice. It was about money and personal gain and I will not let that stand. I am committed to filing an appeal and fighting for the truth to be revealed.

The “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper concluded by saying that he maintains his stance of innocence and will fight for “the truth to be revealed.”

Additionally, lawyers for Doe also gave a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, saying: “We’re happy our client was vindicated and the jury believed her claims of physical and sexual assault. We’re looking forward to moving on to the punitive damages phase of the case.”